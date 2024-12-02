FSS to support Indian cashless payment initiative

The system allows merchants to accept payments through the customers Aadhaar-linked bank account without a physical payment instrument. The solution is supported with biometric data encryption and SSL keys to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Merchant can transact through FSS Aadhaar Pay via smartphone, biometric-enabled point-of-sale device or micro ATM. The system also allows merchants to generate digital invoices and offer loyalty and reward benefits.

Aadhaar is a unique, 12-digit identification number issued by the government to every resident of India.