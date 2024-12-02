FSS to expand European operations

According to Business Standard, in addition, the company plans to set up a transaction processing centre in the US.

The FSS has set up its own processing centre in Dubai in April 2019 at an outlay of USD 5 million.

According to the company, there is demand for enhanced security with the PSD2 as part of the European Commissions efforts to create a safer, more innovative payments environment in Europe. FSS has bagged an order from QRails for its 3DS 2.0 solution enabling frictionless payments.