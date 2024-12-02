FSS selected by QRails for 3-D Secure payments

As per the agreement, QRails will embed FSS Secure3D, an innovative 3DS 2.0 solution, with its integrated payment processing and program management services.

FSS Secure3D provides an approach to authenticate customers and combat fraud in CNP scenarios. The solution deploys ML algorithms to learn customer transactional patterns, as well as to authenticate customers behind the scenes.

Moreover, issuers can use a combination of variables including merchant, cardholder details, device, location, and transaction related parameters to risk score transactions. This is also used to determine if it was initiated by the legitimate cardholder. Most customers are authenticated in the background, with zero friction whilst shopping online. This facilitates customer experience, reduces false positives, and minimises fraud.