FSS rolls out FSS Voice Commerce solution

FSS Voice Commerce uses machine-learning language processing techniques for analysis and synthesis of language and speech to deliver personalised service experiences. Furthermore, with machine learning edded, consumer patterns will begin to emerge and result in insight-led banking and personalised customer experiences. At the backend, FSS Voice Commerce interfaces with any retail banking system to provide real-time information of accounts and balances, thereby enabling delivery of an omnichannel banking experience.

FSS Voice Commerce supports a set of 200 transactions, enabling 24/7 access to a broad range of financial banking services such as fund transfers, bill payments, card controls, and non-financial transactions such as service requests, like ordering for a cheque book, new credit/debit card, and loan request.