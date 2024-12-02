FSS launches Secure3D adaptive authentication solution

The solution deploys machine learning algorithms to learn customer transaction behaviour, to detect anomalous transactions and continually adjust risk controls in line with evolving fraud patterns. Issuers can use a combination of variables including merchant, cardholder, device, location and transaction related parameters to risk score each transaction and determine if it was initiated by a legitimate cardholder.

For suspect transactions, FSS Secure3D supports a range of stepped-up verification measures including out-of-band authentication such as one-time passcodes, as well as biometrics including facial and fingerprint recognition. This offers flexibility to issuers to extend the authentication process to emerging transaction touchpoints including wearables and IOT devices.

FSS Secure3D examines 150+ data elements exchanged between the merchant and the issuer to authenticate cardholders in the background. This includes spend value, volume and velocity, shopping patterns such as frequently visited stores, transaction time and location and device IP to baseline behavioral profiles and detect suspicious changes that can be a powerful indicator of illicit activity.

FSS is a global digital payments and financial technology company. FSS’ end-to-end payments products suite powers retail delivery channels including ATM, POS, Internet and Mobile as well as critical back-end functions including cards management, reconciliation, settlement, merchant management and device monitoring.