FSS introduces BLAZE in the Middle East

The move was revealed during the Simply Payments conference held in Dubai on 7 March 2024. The conference centred around the theme of 'Redefining payments ecosystem through platforms' and attracted attendees from various sectors of the Middle Eastern finance industry. During the event, key speakers discussed different aspects of the payment landscape in the region.

BLAZE is a cloud-native microservices-based platform designed to improve efficiency, scalability, and fraud prevention while simplifying choices for banks and financial institutions. It aims to process over 5000 transactions per second through the FSS Payment Gateway, offering improvements in service delivery.

With its entry into the Middle East market, FSS aims to address challenges posed by traditional architectures, offering a more agile and scalable solution. FSS has an established track record in the region, having deployed over 18 products across six countries and forming partnerships with key financial institutions according to the official press release.

Regarding these recent developments, representatives from FSS, emphasised the company's commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, highlighting BLAZE as a testament to their dedication to providing new payment solutions. The introduction of BLAZE is expected to further solidify FSS's presence in the Middle East market, offering advanced digital payment solutions to financial institutions and contributing to the region's digital transformation in the payments sector.

More information about FSS and its BLAZE product

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a provider of payments technology and a transaction processor. FSS is one of India's largest on-demand processing facilities – FSSNeT, and it is also a strategic payments partner for global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators, and governments across North America, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 domain specialists on board.

BLAZE was launched by FSS in August 2023 to meet the needs of banks and financial institutions. At the time, officials from FSS said that through BLAZE they have created a payments industry-focused platform, which will help banks achieve their digital transformation goals.

BLAZE enables banks and financial institutions to deliver new payment experiences to their customers. With its scalability, security, and adaptability, this platform is set to pave the way for the next generation of payment technologies.