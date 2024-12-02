FSCF plans financial market expansion with CBN license

With this license, it added that the FSCF was positioned to act as a channel of liquidity in the underserved receivables finance market. This is with a view to supporting Small and Medium-scale Enterprises and large corporates that need to discount its receivables prior to the completion of payment cycles.

The FSCF is a Pan African capital holdings company and a member of the Factors Chain International, a non-profit association based in the Netherlands and representing the interests of the global open account receivables finance industry. Factors Chain International has nearly 400 members based in 91 countries, and form a trading network that provides cross border factoring services that allows members to finance foreign receivables.