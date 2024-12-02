Frontdesk Anywhere adds USAePay as payment gateway solution

This strategic partnership expands Frontdesk Anywhere’s cloud based ecosystem of payment providers with additional support for lodging certified rates. Frontdesk Anywhere’s users will now be able to process payments from within their Frontdesk Anywhere account by using the USAePay payment gateway.

The USAePay payment gateway can also help properties grow their business by accepting credit card payments through a smartphone or tablet from any location.

USAePay is a US-based company that assists merchants with payment processing solutions to fit their needs. USAePay’s payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry.

Frontdesk Anywhere is a provider of innovative hotel management software for independent properties and management groups in the cloud.