FRiENDi mobile rolls out licenced wallet service in Oman

The service enables both local and international money transfers and is designed for use by residents and citizens across the country.

The wallet is licenced for operation in Oman and integrates financial features into the existing mobile network platform. Among its core functions are peer-to-peer transfers, utility bill payments, international remittances, and wallet top-ups. Users can access the service via a multilingual app interface.

International remittances and local utility features

FRiENDi Pay supports remittances to destinations such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Philippines. In addition to sending money abroad, users can complete local transactions and top up their wallets with funds as needed. The app is equipped with features like photo-based transfers and in-chat money sending, aimed at increasing usability in everyday situations.

A representative from FRiENDi Pay stated that the service was developed in response to evolving consumer habits and preferences in Oman, with an emphasis on accessibility and functionality. The platform is promoted as being developed with user behaviour in mind, rather than focusing solely on technological features.

Security is maintained through encrypted transactions and full compliance with the regulatory framework established by Oman’s financial authorities.

Beyond ONE has indicated that the rollout of FRiENDi Pay forms part of its larger strategy to expand digital financial services within its existing customer ecosystem in Oman, where its telecom services currently reach more than 750,000 users according to Zawya.

