FreshToHome secures USD 11 mln funding led by CE Ventures

The group of investors was led by UAE-based CE Ventures, with participation from Das Capital, Kortschak Investments, and TTCER Partners as well. Following the Series A funding round, the startup, which currently has operations in Bengaluru, Kerala and Chennai, is looking to enter other cities, including Mumbai and Pune.

The main competition for the company is coming from the offline market, as customers find it tough to opt for online supplies in this segment, according to FreshToHome.

Founded in 2015, FreshToHome works directly with the fishermen and farmers, removing the need of a middleman. The startup is aiming to expand its offerings to categories like vegetables and fruits and has already begun a pilot in Bengaluru.