FreshDirect selects MasterPass for online grocery shopping experience

MasterPass by MasterCard is a digital platform for shopping at thousands of online merchants. It enables consumers to pay for the things they want online or in app, using any device. The platform stores payment and shipping information, which is readily accessible when a consumer checks out using the “Buy with MasterPass” button and logs into their account.

US consumers can set up a MasterPass account by visiting the MasterPass website or by signing up with a participating bank such as Citibank. MasterPass is currently available in 24 countries around the world including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Italy, Korea, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US. Launched in 2013, MasterPass is accepted at 250,000 merchants globally.