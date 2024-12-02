FreshBooks launches online payment solution

The new offering allows customers in the US and Canada to set up and accept online payments. FreshBooks uses the WePay payment processor, giving users a way to accept credit cards online. Once a payment is made, the payment information is automatically updated across the FreshBooks account, marking invoices paid and inputting relevant expense information. FreshBooks also automatically records refunds and chargebacks.

FreshBooks is a cloud-based accounting software designed exclusively for service-based small business owners. The company has helped more than 10 million users process billions of dollars through its invoicing, expense management and time tracking features.

WePay currently offers a range of payment products which are mostly aimed at the small and medium sized online businesses. The company’s tools currently focus on four use cases: selling products online, selling tickets, accepting donations and sending bills to request payments. Merchants can use WePay’s tools to set up online stores and embed them on their own websites.