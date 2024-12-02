FreshBooks launches FreshBooks Payments solution

Scheduled for launch in the upcoming summer, FreshBooks customers will have the option to enrol in FreshBooks Payments, leveraging the latest features of Stripe Connect to streamline payment acceptance.

FreshBooks is among the early adopters of Stripe Connect's new functionalities, aimed at expediting business onboarding, facilitating transparent payout tracking, and enhancing cash flow management for entrepreneurs. This integration aims to expedite payment processing, ultimately improving the client experience within FreshBooks' payment ecosystem.

In the company press release, representatives from FreshBooks highlighted the main features of the FreshBooks' payment solution and emphasised the enhanced experience it offers to customers through the integration of Stripe Connect's embedded components.

The extended collaboration between FreshBooks and Stripe, which began in 2016, signifies a step forward for both platforms. This partnership underscores their joint commitment to further enhancing FreshBooks' position as the preferred accounting solution for businesses and accountants.

FreshBooks officials further emphasised the reliability of Stripe's payment infrastructure and highlighted the benefits it brings to FreshBooks customers, including fast and secure payment processing and the incorporation of Connect's latest features.

More information about FreshBooks

FreshBooks offers a varied suite of tools designed to meet the diverse needs of small businesses. Among its key features is Expense Tracking, which enables users to monitor expenses across different currencies. Moreover, the platform's mobile app simplifies expense management by automatically scanning receipts and categorising expenses, allowing users to stay organised and gain a clear understanding of their financial health.

Another noteworthy feature is Bank Reconciliation, a process often regarded as complex by business owners. FreshBooks simplifies this task by allowing users to connect their bank accounts and set an opening balance, thereby streamlining the matching of transactions with expenses, invoices, bills, and income.

As far as invoicing goes, users can customise invoices with company branding and personalised messages. Automatic reminders for overdue invoices streamline cash flow management while offering multiple payment options that cater to clients' preferences.

FreshBooks aims to support the growth and success of small business owners through its user-friendly accounting platform. Trusted by businesses in over 130 countries, FreshBooks simplifies various financial tasks such as invoicing, accounting, payments, payroll, and expense management.