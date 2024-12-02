Fresh Healthy Vending launches m-payment, loyalty app for micromarkets

With this new integration, the eMobilePOS system provides the full functionality for self-checkout at any Fresh Healthy micromarket using tablets programmed with QR code and credit card readers.

The Fresh Healthy Vending mobile app, developed and supported by US mobile loyalty and payment platform LevelUp, enables merchants to accept payments and distribute custom news, rewards and product information to any smartphone user, on Android or Apple iOS, with the downloaded app.

In addition to mobile payments and loyalty, the app is set to provide customers with a unit-specific menu of micromarket products, in-app receipts, transaction history and personalised email notifications.

In recent news, LevelUp has unveiled that their Passbook integration is live for users and merchants.