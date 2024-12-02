French regulator receives power to block unlicensed gambling sites

The news comes after the ‘law to democratise sport in France’ was adopted at the beginning of March 2022, which included, among others, a series of measures related to combating match-fixing. Under the current law, ANJ can issue blocking orders even to gambling websites that advertise to French customers.

The regulator already issued the blocking of over 250 unlicensed websites but also made an exception to the rule in 2021, when it announced it blocked platforms Cbet and Stake.com, noting that their popularity should be used to warn customers of risks associated with using unlicensed options.

The decision follows similar actions taken across the European markets to limit risks and fraud associated with gambling, as well as aligning with current European AML (anti-money laundering) directives.