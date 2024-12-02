French government advocates big data implementation solutions

Fleur Pellerin, France’s Minister of Culture and Communication, initially suggested that payments to and from pirate websites be blocked where possible, techeye.net reports. Currently, big data provides a list of whoever it does not like and these are automatically blacklisted by credit card companies.

Several online payment processors including PayPal, Visa and MasterCard discussed a possible pirate blacklist agreement with copyright holders. Most services already prohibit copyright infringing services in their terms of use, but the new plan would go beyond current measures. Basically, it would mean that, without a police investigation, trial, or any due process, a content holder can make an allegation based on spectral evidence and shut down a business.

According to Minister Pellerin, both parties are working on a voluntary agreement which would see copyright holders create and maintain a “pirate site” blacklist. The payment providers will then use this list to prevent sites from signing up or to terminate current accounts.

“The copyright holders will be able to report structurally infringing websites to payment processors, using their own skills and tools,” Pelerin claims, the source cites. He claims that the copyright holders are the experts when it comes to spotting pirates so effectively their word should be good enough.

Consequently, the new plan differs in that the blacklist would not receive Government oversight. Some people fear that without proper oversight the blacklist may become too broad and destroy businesses which are not deemed illegal by any court.