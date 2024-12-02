French ecommerce industry registers 11% boost for Q1 2014

A new report by French E-Commerce and Distance Selling Federation (Fevad) shows that during the period under review, online sales accounted for almost USD 18.3 billion (EUR 13.4 billion).

Findings indicate a boost not only in the number of transactions, which grew by 15%, but also in that of online buyers, which multiplied with a 4% share. Adding to this, the amount of online stores is higher than 2013’s Q4, registering nearly 21,000 new websites and reaching a 17% growth.

On average, during the first three months of 2014, a French shopper purchased six times online, spending up to USD 670. Considering the general value per online spending, there is a clear decrease in what concerns the sum of money that is usually used online for expenses, with high density of purchases online but on values that do not surpass USD 111.4.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in France.