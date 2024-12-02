French ecommerce expected to decline in 2016

The growth rate was already declining over the last few years, from 19.4% in 2012 to 11.2% in 2014. However, the ecommerce industry grew by 14.3% in 2015, according to Ecommerce Foundation, ecommercenews.eu reports.

Clothing is the most popular product category in the French ecommerce and travel represents the most popular service group. Almost two-thirds of the French population of 15 years and older used a smartphone in 2015, compared to 49% in 2014. When shopping from retail stores, the French mostly use their smartphone for comparing prices, reading product details and checking reviews and feedback online. Mobile sales were worth EUR 9.9 billion in 2015.

The French online shoppers do not buy abroad because they don’t trust foreign ecommerce websites. Another often cited reason to not buy abroad is they worry about the customer service.