Freightos launches WebCargo Pay solution for forwarders and airlines

WebCargo by Freightos is one of the first cargo booking platform to unify real-time rates and booking with payments. The pilot has been concluded after handling shipments for some thirty participating forwarders and two airline groups across three countries.

Until now, forwarders booked cargo on one platform and paid on another, which is like shopping on Amazon but paying on Paypal. The company aimed to digitalise both in one place. Platform payments are now operational in the US, Europe, and the UK, with plans to roll out in parts of Asia in the near future.

Company officials stated that integrated payments is a natural progression from digital bookings. By unifying payments with bookings, they can provide more effective and efficient service to a growing base of customers worldwide. This technology opens new frontiers to airlines by allowing them to accept bookings from every freight forwarder in a given market without having to setup or maintain a stock of AWB.