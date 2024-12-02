



The new offering will be extended to FREENOW’s drivers from nine European markets: the UK, Spain, Germany, Austria, Poland, Ireland, France, Italy, and Greece. Revolut Pro is a financial product that provides income, payment, and expense management solutions that are specifically tailored for freelancers, independent workers, and the self-employed.

With their new access to a Revolut Pro account, FREENOW’s drivers will reportedly receive cashback offers of up to 1.5% on all their purchases and will be able to instantly exchange money at competitive market rates across the 36 currencies supported by Revolut.

As stated in the official press release, FREENOW’s drivers will additionally receive a FREENOW x Revolut Pro debit card and the option to use virtual disposable cards. The partnership is said to expand on the prior benefits provided to its drivers by the mobility provider, such as an EV subsidy for new drivers of GBP 4,000.

FREENOW representatives outlined that the collaboration with Revolut serves a dual purpose – it will not only cater to the needs of its drivers but also strategically enhance FREENOW's position in the industry, further solidifying its standing.

Drivers will access a series of benefits, including Revolut’s Reader, a wireless card reader that works when connected to the Revolut Business app.





FREENOW and Revolut's solutions and strategies

FREENOW is a mobility app that offers services to users from nine European markets in over 150 cities. Customers can use the FREENOW app to gain access to a wide array of transport services, including public transport, taxis, private hire vehicles, car sharing, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-mopeds.

The company’s solution seeks to optimise urban mobility by bringing together multiple brands. FREENOW is backed by the BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz Mobility, and it counts for around 1,000 employees across 26 offices.

Revolut is a global neobank with over 30 million customers worldwide. The company reportedly processes more than 400 million transactions each month and its main goal is to enable customers to have control over their finances while facilitating global connections.

Earlier in 2023, the financial superapp gardened attention after it was announced that the Bank of England was set to decline its application for a banking licence.