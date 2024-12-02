FREENOW integrates Alipay+

The partnership between FREENOW and Alipay+ aims to augment the travel experience for Asian visitors to Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, France, Greece, and Austria.

Alipay+ has developed a mini-programme in its app that allows Asian tourists to book a FREENOW taxi and pay with one of three e-wallets: Alipay (Chinese mainland), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China) and Touch n Go eWallet (Malaysia), as if they were in their home country. AlipayHK users will be able to earn personalised rewards with every FREENOW ride they take, providing another benefit for travellers from the Hong Kong region.











Previous expansion of Alipay+

In June 2024, GHL has partnered with Alipay+ to enable cross-border payments for businesses in the Philippines. This will allow local businesses to accept payments from multiple Asian mobile wallets, including AlipayHK, Kakao Pay, and Touch 'n Go eWallet. The partnership aims to enhance the payment experience for travellers and support a variety of local businesses while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

In Mongolia, Khan Bank has partnered with Alipay+ to facilitate mobile payments in Mongolia for users of 12 e-wallets from 8 countries, enhancing convenience for tourists and local merchants. Alipay+ integration allows seamless payments through a single QR code interface. Additionally, Alipay+ marketing solutions enable local merchants to create promotions and distribute digital coupons to e-wallet users, improving marketing efficiency. This partnership aims to boost tourism and secure seamless payments for travellers in Mongolia.





More information about FREENOW

FREENOW was founded in 2009, with the mission of modernising the taxi sector by creating an advanced tech platform that helps drivers transition to an app-driven, sustainable taxi service. The company is Europe’s multi-mobility app with taxi offering at its core, available in nine European markets and over 150 cities.

FREENOW users can access various mobility services within a single app, including taxis, PHV, carsharing, car rental, eScooters, eBikes, eMopeds, and public transport. It partners with numerous mobility brands and aggregates their offering with the ambition to make urban mobility more efficient and sustainable without adding new vehicles on the street. It has over 150,000 partner drivers in Europe, and advocates for a taxi framework that protects its drivers and passengers.