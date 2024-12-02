freemarket, Saxo Payments Banking Circle announce partnership

By joining Banking Circle and using the Banking Circle Marketplaces proposition, freemarket will be able to provide its clients with local IBAN accounts which will enable them to make and receive international payments more quickly and at lower cost.

freemarket set out to challenge the status quo in foreign exchange and cross-border payments, by creating a unique matching process to offer more transparency over rates and fees. And, by joining the Banking Circle, it is tackling another barrier in cross-border transactions.

The partnership between Saxo Banking Circle & freemarketFX now empowers online marketplace sellers to simplify the process of managing their international marketplace revenue & maximise the amount of earnings they repatriate back to their business.

