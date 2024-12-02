Freelance economy registers triple-digit jump in outbound payments from US to overseas

Factors like US H-1B visa regulations, new enterprise technology and the proliferation of freelance marketplaces in today’s digital economy have had significant influence over the way companies hire and pay freelance employees based overseas.

According to the University of Oxford’s Online Labour Index (OLI), the freelance marketplace has grown 25% in 2017.

Transpay reports that the countries receiving the most principal from the US in the first quarters of 2017 and 2018 were Pakistan and Bangladesh. This is in line with expectations, as these are two of the top three countries with the most freelancers on online platforms according to OLI, with the US showing the highest demand for these online services.