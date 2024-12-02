FreedomPay receives Elavon UK certification

This certification enables FreedomPay to process both ecommerce and card present transactions within the European market, meeting the needs of retail, food and beverage and hotel merchants across Europe. The certification also extends to merchants with US and European locations, offering one consolidated gateway to process Trans-Atlantic payments.

The certification brings three main features to the European market; PCI-Validated P2PE, enabling contactless payments, and multi-channel solution including Hosted Payment Page, Payment Information Proxy and Virtual Terminal.

In addition to secure payments, FreedomPay offers a multi-channel solution that manages merchant point of sale, web and phone payments, all in one. For ecommerce transactions, the Hosted Payment Page is a white-labeled responsive design solution for accepting user payment information, authorising transactions, and returning a tokenized authorisation.

With FreedomPay’s Payment Information Proxy, transactions and cardholder data from third party sites, like OTAs, are captured and tokenized prior to entering a point-of-sale or property management system enabling merchants to maintain PCI compliance. The Virtual Terminal solution with PCI-validated P2PE secures card-not-present transactions for inbound phone and back-office transactions by removing sensitive cardholder data from network environments.