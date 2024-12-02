FreedomPay partners with Worldpay from FIS

The collaboration between the two companies expands their relationship through a phased rollout to eventually cover numerous EMEA, North American and APAC markets. This will enable Worldpay’s global customers to benefit from improved payment technology across a number of consumer touchpoints. FreedomPay offers flexibility and optionality for retail, hospitality, and other enterprises operating across borders and across point-of-sale providers.
The press release highlights that by connecting FreedomPay and Worldpay’s technologies, merchants are able to utilise a simplified and uniform experience.
About FreedomPay and its recent partnerships
Based in the US, FreedomPay is a key player in Next Level Commerce technologies. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform supports merchants and enterprises around the globe by merging security, identity, payments, loyalty, and advertising with proprietary data-driven solutions. The company also offers a service with premium support, around the clock and every day of the year.
In September 2023, FreedomPay announced
its partnership with PAX Technology in order to provide improved commerce services for global clients. Following the announcement, FreedomPay was set to introduce PAX Technology devices and products to its customers and clients in order to deliver an improved, secure, and unified checkout experience. This would take place by providing merchants and traders with FreedomPay’s loyalty programs and data analytic capabilities as well. The aim of the collaboration was to develop and optimise the manner in which FreedomPay remains committed to fostering an open, secure, and accessible ecosystem for its industry partners and merchants.
By incorporating the 4G wireless connectivity services, businesses and traders would be given the possibility to make fast and efficient transactions. Furthermore, PAX Technology would also provide its all-in-one devices, in order to integrate both point-of-sale and payments, to simplify the checkout experience for users, while also streamlining operations in a secure manner.
In January 2023, FreedomPay integrated
Elo’s M60 Pay handheld computer into its commerce technology to augment the checkout experience. Together, FreedomPay and Elo were aiming to reinvent the digital in-store experience by uniting Elo’s interactive solutions with FreedomPay’s commerce technology platform to create a secure and unified shopping experience for global consumers while supporting merchants with loyalty and data analytics capabilities.
About Worldpay from FIS
Worldpay enables merchants to take, make, and manage payments across channels, geographies, and industries. More than one million merchants worldwide leverage Worldpay solutions to power their in-store, online, and mobile transactions, fight fraud, optimise authentication, and access value-added services that improve commerce. Moreover, Worldpay helps facilitate payouts to an extensive network of suppliers and beneficiaries around the world, having the capability to send money to approximately 225 markets in almost 146 countries.