The collaboration is intended to simplify the process of connecting merchants with acquirers and broaden the range of accepted payment methods across various regions.

The alliance leverages FreedomPay’s established presence in North America, Europe, and Latin America, and combines it with Mastercard’s extensive global network, giving businesses around the world additional options for connecting to payment systems and processing transactions.













The partnership is designed to address the challenges businesses face when navigating diverse payment systems across different regions. By combining the capabilities of both companies, it offers a unified platform that enables businesses to more easily manage cross-border transactions. This is expected to reduce complexity and enable faster integration of global commerce operations, ultimately accelerating the time to market for businesses.

Several key benefits are highlighted in the collaboration. These include expanded global reach, with businesses gaining access to over 230 acquirers and the ability to accept a broad range of local and global payment methods.





Working on creating an ecosystem

The partnership also emphasizes enhanced security, with 24/7 global tech support and robust PCI-validated security measures aimed at minimizing risk and reducing operational costs. Additionally, businesses will have access to value-added services such as personalized incentives, business intelligence, and advanced fraud prevention tools.

This strategic alliance is seen as a step forward in simplifying international commerce. By combining Mastercard’s global network with FreedomPay’s expertise in next-generation commerce solutions, the partnership seeks to create a more seamless, secure, and efficient payment ecosystem for businesses of all sizes.

The goal is to help businesses expand their reach and leverage the full potential of global markets by providing a comprehensive and unified payment gateway solution.