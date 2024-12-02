FreedomPay launches EMV/NFC pay-at-table solution

Available on Ingenico Group’s iWL 258 wireless smart terminal and powered by FreedomPay’s payment gateway, the pay-at-table solution is a fully integrated solution with the point-of-sale at the merchant’s location.

As the US adopts the EMV chip card standard, table service restaurants will need to allow guests to pay with their EMV card as normally done at the point-of-sale station, as well as directly at the table, without giving their card to the server. FreedomPay’s solution enables restaurants to accept payments via EMV cards, NFC mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as magnetic stripe cards for those guests whose credit or debit card has not yet been replaced with a chip card.

The FreedomPay solution is offered as an integrated toolkit for point-of-sale partners, and combines all of the benefits of PCI Validated P2PE, EMV, NFC, digital signature capture, store and forward functionalities.

Point-of-sale systems such as MICROS, Agilysys and Digital Dining will be enabling restaurant owners to process EMV payments via their existing network infrastructure. Because the solution is based upon FreedomPay’s PCI Validated P2PE solution, which includes full tokenization where necessary, the merchant’s point-of-sale and network are removed completely out of scope for annual PCI DSS compliance. The PCI scope reduction saves merchants the time, cost and difficulty of lengthy documentation, penetration testing and vulnerability.

Merchants are also able to leverage FreedomPay to deliver a range of value-added services such as loyalty rewards and incentives, dynamic currency conversion (DCC), interactive tablets at the point-of- sale, and business intelligence applications with SKU-level transaction data.

In 2016, FreedomPay will be rolling out pay-at-table with Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.