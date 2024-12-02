As per the information detailed in the press release, FreedomPay introduced MCA to merchants operating across the US and Canada to democratise payment processing by delivering a more equitable payment system for their business. The company’s service works towards addressing the difficulties faced by merchants, offering several capabilities, including:

A new approach that allows merchants to become partners in the pricing process.

Moreover, according to FreedomPay’s representatives, the company developed the MCA service as a consultative program that prioritises the merchants’ needs. Also, FreedomPay’s agnostic position enables the firm to evaluate what processors are suitable for a business and advise on the appropriate relationship to support the merchant in expanding its operations.



Furthermore, MCA is free and offers an in-depth analysis of a merchant’s current payment summary, identifies areas of improvement, and provides a range of options from a group of MCA-certified processors. Additionally, the consultative service is set to enhance the buyer experience, while also allowing merchants to minimise costs and improve operational efficiencies and data-based decisioning.

The Merchant Centric Acquiring service is set to enable merchants to collaborate with FreedomPay to explore a range of pre-qualified processing providers and allow them to better understand fit, agility, predictability, and efficiency. The service currently includes certified payment processors and a broad merchant base operating across hospitality, lodging, sports, entertainment, healthcare, and retail, among others.