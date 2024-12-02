FreeCharge, ToneTag partner to enable sound-based payments

With this technology integrated in to Freecharges platform, and utilising ToneTags software development kit, merchants can now accept sound-based payments through any device, be it Laptops, PCs, tablets, EDCs, mPOS, smartphones, feature phones and so on.

Likewise, merchants will be able to accept sound-based payments using FreeCharge on the existing infrastructure they have and at no additional cost. FreeCharge customers will be able to make payments using this new feature at nearly 62 outlets of Trust Pharmacy, mall parkings, NICE toll plaza and several other colleges and office parkings associated as ToneTag merchants. At present, ToneTag is housed in nearly 38 million customer devices through various tie-ups with payment partners and 42,000 merchants accept payments using this technique.

In order to make payments using this new feature, the customer will need to click Pay or Send in their FreeCharge App and select sound payment. The merchant will then need to enter the transaction details on the platform he/she is using which will emit a sound signal to the customers app as a replacement of an OTP or QR code scanning for the payment process. The authentication process will take microseconds in the background and the customer will get a Pay Now button, clicking on which completes the payment process.