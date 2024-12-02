FreeCharge ties up with Ezetap for mobile payments

The move is expected to help Freecharge, which has over 30 million registered users on its platform and 15 million registered users for the Freecharge Wallet, to accomplish seven million transactions a day on its platform by the end of 2016.

Ezetap claims to run Indias first Universal Mobile Wallet Acceptance is Indias first universal solution which enables merchants to accept payments from any mobile wallet through their existing Ezetap mobile point-of-sale application.

FreeCharge will also run yearlong offers with new merchants coming on board Ezetap, which already has its mobile payment application running across 40.000 POS terminals across the country.

Through the tie-up, Freecharge is aiming to move beyond organised retail points to the large unorganised retail sector which executes high volume of small-ticket transactions, most of whom are cash payments.