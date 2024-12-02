FreeCharge targets USD 150 mln investment from Tencent

Tencent and FreeCharge have already had discussions recently and the talks are in advanced stages,” according to an undisclosed person familiar to the matter, the source cites. Freecharge is India’s fastest growing digital payments platform.

Freecharge is PCI DSS compliant for information security and is active in the mobile commerce revolution with over 90% of transactions originating from mobile. Freecharge Go, the virtual card, was launched in January 2016, making Freecharge wallet the universally accepted wallet in India. The company is now acquired by Snapdeal, which is operated by Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd.