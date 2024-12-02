FreeCharge signs pan-India agreement with IOCL, BPCL and HPCL

The list includes nearly 26,000 petrol pumps of IOCL, 13,500 petrol pumps of HPCL and 13,800 petrol pumps of BPCL.

In addition to more than 53,000 petrol pumps, FreeCharge will also be accepted by approximately 17,000 LPG distributors across the country and users will be able to pay for their LPG cylinder deliveries by using FreeCharge at their doorsteps.

FreeCharge is already live at many HPCL petrol pumps and with this its reach will cover all the petrol pumps run by the three oil marketing companies. The customers will be able to pay at fuel pumps across the country by scanning the QR code displayed at the outlets.