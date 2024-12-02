Freecharge rolls out BHIM UPI on its app

Freecharge users will be enabled the use of all UPI based payment services via their freecharge UPI ID. This interface will provide services like, sending money by entering recipient’s UPI ID or Account Number and IFSC, request money, pay online and offline merchants, scan and pay via UPI enabled QR code. Moreover, customers can link bank accounts to a single UPI ID with an option to select any of their accounts for payment.

UPI on Freecharge offers instant money transfer to any bank account or payment to a merchant. Customers can register for UPI by verifying the mobile number, link it to the bank account of choice and set the UPI PIN.

In July 2017, Axis Bank announced negotiations for buying Freecharge from Snapdeal in a USD 60 million deal.