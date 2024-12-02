FreeCharge inks mobile payments deal with Café Coffee Day

The collaboration will allow users to pay at 1.420 CCD outlets in 187 cities with taps and wipes on their phone. It will go live across all outlets by May 9, 2016.

FreeCharge and CCD offer the patented on-the-go pin, which has been developed keeping in mind the requirements of Quick Serving Restaurants (QSRs) and other sectors. They claim that the user interface allows 99% of the transactions to be completed within 10 seconds.

With CCD, FreeCharge aims to expand its digital payment ecosystem to include new users and expand its wallet reach to 187 cities including Dhanbad, Agartala, Jamshedpur, Meerut, Jabalpur, Nellore, Nalgonda, Kurukeshtra, Hubli, Mangalore.