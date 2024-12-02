Freecharge enables recharges and payments via Cortana

Cortana works by using the ‘Favorites’ feature in the app. It recognizes the name that users set in ‘Favorites’ and enables a transaction for those favourites without even opening the Freecharge app, according to the company. Customers can complete their transactions on Cortana within seconds without even opening the application. All transactions on Cortana are linked to the Freecharge wallet.

Freecharge is the Snapdeal owned digital payments platform used to make prepaid, post-paid, DTH and electricity bill payments for numerous utility service providers in addition to leading online and offline merchants.