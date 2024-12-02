FreeAgent secures FCA Open Banking registration

This will enable FreeAgent to provide Open Banking services to freelancers, contractors, micro-business owners and their accountants.

Launched in 2007, the company is now registered as an official Account Information Services Provider under the terms of the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive. The accreditation will allow FreeAgent to provide deeper banking integrations with its software, and enable users to more readily access their banking information in a secure and compliant way.

FreeAgent provides cloud accounting software designed for contractors, freelancers, micro-businesses and accountants. More than 60,000 customers currently use the system to manage and maintain their business accounts, track time, log expenses, create and send invoices, forecast their tax bills and file their Self Assessment and VAT returns directly to Her Majestys Revenue and Customs.