Free Racing Tips selects Secure Trading for integrated gateway, acquiring services

With a community of over 79,000 members, freeracingtips.co.uk were looking for a gateway and acquiring provider to help them handle their payment subscription engine for monthly and annual membership packages.

Secure Trading/acquiring.com worked closely with freeracingtips.co.uk to assess their goals and devise a payments strategy for their payment needs. Secure Trading’s WooCommerce plug-in helped in the selection process for its role in the recurring payment functionality.

Earlier in February 2019, Twin Peaks Hospitality has selected Secure Trading for payment gateway services and a merchant account for taking payments from a global customer base.