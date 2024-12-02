Fraugster, Dalenys partner to eliminate the impact of fraud

Fraugster’s technology combines human accuracy with machine scalability, and it is able to detect and block fraudulent attacks in real time, while increasing approval rate. Dalenys will offer its merchants the choice between FraudFree, which is a fully outsourced AI risk management service, and Fire, which is an AI risk management suite that merchants can use to manage their own risk.

The business collaboration reflects a further ramp up in Dalenys innovation strategy, as with Fraugster’s one stop risk management platform, the company is able to cater to every merchant s risk management needs with just one integration. At the same time, it manages their own risk without compromising on their conversion rates.