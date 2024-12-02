Fraud claims make Sassa stop payments to 2,800 bank accounts

A stop payment instruction is a temporary hold on payment of a social grant, until required confirmation is received from the affected person. Sassa’s stop payment instruction meant the affected accounts would not be able to transact from the first day of the pay cycle, which is 1 July 2019.

Moreover, the instruction had been put on 2,200 accounts from different banks and 600 from the South African Post Office (Sapo) nationwide. Also, beneficiaries who were account holders and who were unable to get their grants due to any reasons are requested to present themselves to their nearest Sassa office. These should bring their valid bar-coded or smart ID card and valid proof of banking details where the social grant was deposited.