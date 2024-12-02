Fraud attempts expected to increase 14 percent on 2018 holiday season

As consumers and merchants prepare for the busiest shopping season of the year, the projected data shows that fraud attempts are likely to peak on Thanksgiving Day.

Main findings from the data include:

fraud attempts expected to increase 14% during 2018 peak holiday season between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday

in addition to traditional online channels, “buy online, pick up in-store” and call centers will be areas of focus for fraudsters

volume of purchases is expected to increase by 18% while the value of purchases is expected to increase by 19% between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday in 2018, compared to the same period in 2017

volume of fraud attempts is projected to increase by 14%, while the value of fraud attempts is expected to increase by 17% between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, compared to the same period in 2017

the attempted fraud average ticket price, or a merchant’s average size of individual sales by credit card, is expected to increase 3% from USD 236 to USD 243

Volume of transactions on Cyber Monday is expected to increase 14% in 2018 compared to 2017

Volume of fraud attempts on Cyber Monday is expected to be 0.93%

The survey includes leading global merchants that utilize ACI ReD Shield, representing hundreds of millions of transactions globally. These merchants, most of whom are among the top 100 retailers, have been utilizing ACI’s service for at least two years.