Frasers Group rolls out new Buy Now, Pay Later app

The new Frasers Plus service will cover items purchased from the group's brands, including House of Fraser, Missguided, ISawItFirst, Sports Direct, and Flannels. The initiative will also act as a rewards scheme, where shoppers can earn one point for every GBP 1 spent.









Details about the instalments

The payment plans start at three months, breaking purchases into three interest-free instalments. Periods of six, 12, 24, or 36 months are also available but will include interest at 29.9% APR. Technology developed by Tymit, a fintech startup in which Frasers has a 20% stake, will be used for online payments.

Customers can access the service via the new Frasers Plus app, allowing them to choose from the different instalment plans. As part of this, the app will show users their future monthly payments, outstanding balance, and any interest charges. It will also offer the flexibility to adjust instalment plans, with no penalties or fees.





Other news from Frasers group

Checkout.com has added Frasers Group to its customer base as the latter makes investments into ecommerce.

The partnership will see the cloud-based global payment solutions provider processing digital payments for all of the brands which make up Frasers’ business, including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Jack Wills, among others.

The end-to-end payment solution will form an integral part of Frasers Group’s elevation strategy, benefitting customers in more than 20 countries as the retail giant invests in its centrally-managed technology and ecommerce platforms. Checkout.com’s technology includes a streamlined checkout process and omnichannel experience across all website, mobile, and in-store premises, which has allowed Frasers Group to take complete control of its digital payment operations.



