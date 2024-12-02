France Teleshopping network taps PowaTag mobile payments

When holding up their smartphone to the screen, viewers scan audio tags that will then redirect them to the item’s online page where they can make a purchase using their stored payment information.

The Teleshopping network — part of French media holding company TF1 Group — is using Powa Technologies’ mobile payments platform PowaTag to deliver the service that will also see visual codes printed in magazines, newsletters and the company’s stores. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons will be installed in stores to provide consumers personalised promotions.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

