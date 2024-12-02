France: online sales reached EUR 13 bln in Q2 2014

This represents a 10.5% gain, as compared to Q2 2013, according to the Fédération du E-commerce et de la Vente à Distance (FEVAD), emarketer reports.

FEVAD estimates are based on data from leading ecommerce sites selling in France and on the aggregate number of transactions handled by the main payment platforms serving 147,200 active websites. According to FEVAD data, the average order value reached EUR 82 (USD 109.33) during Q2 2014, 3% lower than in Q2 2013.

Moreover, the buying rate rose 7% year-over-year. As a result, the average spend per digital buyer in Q2 2014 was EUR 488 (USD 650.67), up from EUR 472 (USD 629.33) in Q2 2013.

As to ecommerce, the share is growing by roughly 1% per year. In 2013, digital sales represented an estimated 8% of retail sales in France, excluding food and groceries. Mobile buying transactions value jumped by 52% in the year to June 2014, according to FEVAD.

In 2014, eMarketer estimates that in France, 67.7% of online users aged 14 and older will make a digital purchase, a slightly higher proportion than the regional average of 65.2%.

FEVAD estimates are based on data from ecommerce sites selling in France and on the aggregate number of transactions handled by the main payment platforms serving 147,200 active websites.

Despite positive results in the ecommerce field, no growth for the French GDP the H1 2014 was registered, according to Institut National de la Statistique et des Etudes Economiques (INSEE), the same source reports.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in France.