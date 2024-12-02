France: one third of online shoppers buy cross-border

It represents a 5% increase as compared to 2013. Travel tickets, services and cultural products are among the most purchased items online and up to 24% have purchased food or consumer goods online - up from 11% in 2009.

The average value of the shopping baskets amounts to EUR 89, as compared to EUR 90 in 2013. The main motivations for online shopping are price (59%), the possibility to think about it (36%), special offers (26%) and the fact that products are unavailable in shops (26%).

Customers in France increasingly merge online and offline channels and buy across borders, with 76% using the internet in preparing their purchase and 31% visiting a store to take a look at things they later buy online.

Moreover, 64% have had an order delivered to a store or a pick-up point and 33% have bought something from a foreign webshop.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts and figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation in France.