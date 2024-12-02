France Fintech forms to develop national financial technology sector agenda

This new group welcomes all businesses using disruptive technology and aims to address current and emerging issues in the financial services industry. Where FinTech companies in the US and UK have brought their ecosystems together in order to gain global exposure,

Michel Sapin, Minister of Finance and Public Accounts, equally welcomes the creation of this association, stating that fintech sector is top priority for the development of new financial services and that it benefits the consumer and the new players that add competition to the established companies of the financial sector.

The main tasks assigned to France FinTech Association will be the following; promotion of French fintech in France and abroad, representation of the sector before public authorities, the media, investors, financial sector and research centres, share experience, knowledge and information within the group, as well as create and build relationships with other associations of the digital industry in France and abroad.

The following startups are founding members of France FinTech: Advize, Alphametry, Alternativa, Anatec, Bankin, Bolden, Credit.fr, Early Metrics, EosVenture, Evollis, Finance Active, Finexkap, Fluo, France Barter, FundShop, Infotrie Financial Solutions, Invivoo Software, Kantox, Ledger, Leetchi, Lendix, Lendosphère, Lingua Custodia, Linxo, Lydia Solutions, Pandat, Paymium, PayTop, Prêt d’Union, Prexem, ScaledRisk, Slimpay, Smart Angel, Smile & Pay, The Assets, Yomoni.