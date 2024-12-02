France: Cdiscount integrates with Payoneer

Founded in 1998, the company markets a range of beverages, jewelry, computers, software, furniture, mobiles, sports products, household appliances, televisions, video games, gardening equipment, telephony and automobile accessories. Its marketplace arm, “C le Marché”, is the hub for 3rd party sellers to offer their products to Cdiscount’s customer base. In 2015, Cdiscount registered EUR 2,741 million in gross merchandise volume.

Payoneer empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. Payoneer enables millions of businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries to reach new audiences by facilitating cross-border payments. In March 2016, the company acquired Armor Payments, an escrow-as-a-service payment company.