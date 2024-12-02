FPG announced as Gemalto Platinum Partner

Digital security company Gemalto focuses on two technologies: Digital Identification and Data Protection, which counter the two targets of cyberattacks, identity theft, and unencrypted data. The company’s solutions are used by over 30,000 organisations to verify the identities of people and things, with the scope to allow access to services and to protect the growing amount of data these services generate. Gemalto Solutions protects businesses, governments, and individuals from data breaches and identity theft.

Gemalto suggested that as a platinum partner, FPG will receive the level of engagement, commitment, and benefits available to Gemalto partners to encourage leadership in the market place. Both companies’ solutions cover all verticals, and protect the complete digital service lifecycle. The Platinum partner status will facilitate FPG to serve the customers with competitive discounts, accelerated time to market, and extensive technical support, as well as to meet the challenges of threats with industry-leading authentication, encryption, and crypto-management solutions.