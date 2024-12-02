Four credit unions select Fiservs DNA through Puerto Rican cooperative

Serving a combined membership of approximately 100,000, Credicentro Coop, MaunaCoop, CamuyCoop and CoopRincón have created USICOOP in 2013.

In addition to DNA, the four USICOOP credit unions are set to implement DNAweb for online banking, Velocity for loan origination, Voice Response and the CRM and business intelligence suite for DNA. Credicentro Coop is set to additionally implement Digital Document for DNA.

In recent news, US-based financial services provider OnPoint Community Credit Union has entered an agreement with Fiserv to enable members to manage their finances through the implementation of a suite of digital banking services from Fiserv.