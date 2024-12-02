Fountain integrates with Branch





Companies using Fountain are now able to automatically generate the Branch's digital bank account and debit card during the application process. This is intended to give new hires an immediate way to get paid following the completion of work. Moreover, with this collaboration, operations teams can possibly save time and energy by automating the payment setup for new and current workers.





With Fountain’s integration of Branch, the main aim is for businesses to attract and retain talent, pay workers faster, as well as increase operational efficiency, with no more cost added to the business. As per the press release, Returnmates, a provider of delivery and return pickup services, is the first customer to adopt the new integration. Returnmates will now offer driver partners the option to set up a payment method before their first contracted block and receive their payments the next business day after providing services, rather than waiting up to one week.











The Branch app, available on both iOS and Android, enables workers to manage their Branch account and debit card. The Branch account has no minimum balance requirement, offers cashback rewards on everyday purchases, and enables cardholders to obtain cash at surcharge-free ATM access at more than 55,000 locations across the US. Furthermore, workers who sign up with Branch are able to add their Branch debit card to their Apple Pay or Google Pay wallets.





About Fountain

Fountain is a comprehensive platform for hiring and onboarding the frontline workforce. The company aims to deliver a simplified hiring process for employers to find more qualified candidates, with tech-driven efficiency. The platform's capability is to create a streamlined experience for hiring teams and applicants, with mobile-first technology that meets candidates where they are and saves employers time and resources. With a focus on AI-powered technology, Fountain helps companies across all industries reshape and shift their recruiting, onboarding, and retention processes to build a better workforce.





About Branch

Branch is a workforce payments platform that helps businesses compete for talent by enabling instant payments and other financial services with various solutions. By replacing slow and expensive pay processes, Branch's mission is to empower companies to better attract, engage, and retain their workforce. According to the company, earners who sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, faster payments for completed jobs, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow. Branch partners with various companies in logistics, last-mile delivery, manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare.