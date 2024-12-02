Fossil Group to collaborate with Wirecard for mobile payment methods

The integration will take place in stores in 11 European countries, including Germany, Italy, and the UK. As a result of the use of Wirecard’s platform, Fossil stores can accept the most widely-used Chinese payments methods, including Alipay.

In order to use Wirecard’s ePOS solution, retailers need to download the app on mobile devices located in-store, which then serve as mobile cash registers. The solution will be offered in Fossil-owned stores, as well as in outlet and airport stores. Tourists from China benefit from the cooperation by being able to pay with a familiar payment method when travelling abroad.

